RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Reaches Lucknow On Way To Ayodhya

Lucknow: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat reached Lucknow on Tuesday morning enroute to Ayodhya to participate in the 'Bhumi Poojan' for the construction of the Ram temple on August 5.

Sources said that Bhagwat went to Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Lucknow where he will hold a meeting with the office bearers of the Sangh and will leave for Ayodhya by road by noon.

A meeting was held on Monday evening about who else would be accompanying the RSS chief to Ayodhya from Lucknow.

Former Governor Kalyan Singh will not go to Ayodhya due to Coronavirus. Champat Rai, general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, said that former Chief Minister will not participate in the 'Bhumi Poojan' program due to increasing infection of coronavirus and health reasons.

Apart from Bhagwat, Bhaiyyaji Joshi and some other RSS functionaries will participate in the 'Bhumi Pujan' in Ayodhya on August 5.

BJP's national vice president Uma Bharti will not attend the 'Bhumi Pujan' despite getting the invite. Bharti will be in Ayodhya, will spend time on the banks of the Saryu River, but she will not attend the ceremony. She shared her plan on Twitter and said that she has already intimated the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas and the PMO about it.