RSS Chief Likely To Attend VHP's Dharam Sansad At Kumbh

Prayagraj: RSS has put all its force behind the Ram temple movement and now RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is slated to attend the Dharam Sansad to be organised by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in the Kumbh here commencing from January 15.

RSS sources here on Monday said chief Mohan Bhagwat would be visiting Kumbh for four days from January 29 to February 1. " Mohan Bhagwat is expected to attend the Dharam Sansad to be held at the VHP camp at sector 14 on January 31 and February 1 along with other senior RSS functionaries," sources said. Though there is speculation that BJP president Amit Shah could also attend the Dharam Sansad, but there is confirmation about the presence of Yogi Guru Baba Ramdev and Art of Living Sri Sri Ravishanker in the Dharam Sansad. VHP had already announced that the Dharam Sansad would announce the future agitation and strategy for the early construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya. UNI