RSS cautions against divisive forces, calls to vote for 'best available' candidates in polls

Nagpur: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Tuesday cautioned the electorate to remain alert from the divisive forces who might create trouble during the ensuing Assembly elections in five states to be followed by the Lok Sabha elections and urged them to opt for the "best available" among the candidates.



"Don't succumb to the people who try to provoke you to divide the society," said RSS chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat, who urged them to perform the national duty of exercising their franchise.



Addressing the annual Vijayadashami celebrations at the sprawling Reshimbagh ground in Maharashtra's Nagpur, Bhagwat was all praise for successfully hosting the prestigious G20 Summit in India and for extending the Indian hospitality to the participant countries. "The guests in India enjoyed the Indian traditions and culture and warm receptions to them," he said.



The RSS chief said it was indeed an achievement that during its Session in India, the G20 warm heartily welcomed the African Union in its fold. The all round progress of India be it on science, agriculture and defence sector was showcased.



On the Manipur crisis, he said some separatist forces were involved in the violence. Both the groups Kuki Meitei were living there peacefully for years but trouble cropped up in the border areas.



Probably for the first time making a mention of sports, the RSS chief complimented the athletes who did the country proud in the recently held Asian Games in China. He did not forget to mention 18 Gold, 28 Silver and 47 Bronze medals making a total of 107.



Bhagwat also lauded the progress in the digital India, agriculture and defence sector. The Indian economy has reached top five from the 10th position in the recent, he said.



The RSS chief, however, skipped the mention of the inauguration of Ram temple in Ayodhya early next year.

—IANS