RSS Body Reaches Out To Muslims In UP, Condemns Remarks Made At Uttarakhand 'Dharma Sansad'

The RSS' Muslim wing on Sunday carried out a public awareness campaign in three districts of Uttar Pradesh and held meetings with Muslim clerics and scholars to garner the community's support for the BJP ahead of assembly polls.The campaign was carried out by a 10-member team of the Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) in Amroha, Moradabad and Rampur districts of Uttar Pradesh, the RSS affiliate said in a statement.The MRM team comprised its national convenor Md Akhtar, head of the outfit's Madrasa cell Mazahar Khan and Uttarakhand Madrasa Board chairman Bilal Ur Rehman, it added."In all the three districts, we had long and intense discussions with the maulana of Jama Masjid, Qazi and Muslim intellectuals like doctors, lawyers, and engineers on the problems that the members of the community are facing and their solution,” MRM's national convenor and media in-charge Shahid Sayeed told PTI.During the meetings, the MRM said in a statement, members of the Muslim community raised concerns over “growing animosity” in the society, referring to the remarks made by some of the participants at a 'Dharma Sansad' in Uttarakhand recently. —PTI