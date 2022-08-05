Rs. 375.25 cr approved to 102 incubators under Startup India Seed Fund Scheme

New Delhi (The Hawk): As on 30th July 2022, of the corpus of Rs. 945 crore, Rs. 375.25 crore have been approved to 102 incubators under the Startup India Seed Fund Scheme (SISFS). Also, 378 DPIIT recognised startups have been approved a total sum of Rs. 81.45 crore by the approved incubators under the Scheme.

Specifically, from the North Eastern States (Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura), as on 30th July 2022, two incubators (one each from Sikkim and Assam) have been approved a total sum of Rs. 5 crore under the Scheme. Also, 9 DPIIT recognised startups from North Eastern States have been approved a total sum of Rs. 1.15 crore by the approved incubators under the Scheme.

The Startup India Seed Fund Scheme (SISFS) is being implemented by the Government with effect from 1st April 2021. It provides financial assistance to eligible Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) recognised startups for proof of concept, prototype development, product trials, market entry and commercialization. This enables the startups to graduate to a level where they will be able to raise investments from angel investors or venture capitalists, or seek loans from commercial banks or financial institutions. SISFS is disbursed to eligible startups through eligible incubators across India.

This information was given by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Shri Som Parkash, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.



