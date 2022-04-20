RS returns Appropriation Bill, Finance Bill 2020 to LS with voice vote

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha on Monday returned the Finance Bill 2020 and Appropriation Bills to the Lok Sabha with voice vote without discussion.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moved the motion for the returning the Bills to the LokSabha.

The Upper House returned the Appropriation Bills and Finance Bill 2020 with voice vote.

Earlier, the Leader of the House Thawar chand Gerhlot requested the Chiarman M Venkaih Naidu that the House wants to return both Bills without discussion and this was accepted by the Chair.

UNI