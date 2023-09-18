RS Chairman Dhankhar, PM Modi to lead Central Hall function Tuesday

New Delhi: On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar will preside over a ceremony in the Central Hall of Parliament honouring India's illustrious parliamentary history and reaffirming the country's commitment to being a developed nation by 2047.

The national anthem would play at the beginning and finish of the almost 1.5 hour event, which would be followed by lunch. All members of Parliament will be led by the party leaders to the new Parliament building later.

On September 19, 2023, at 11 a.m., "Members of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha are requested to assemble in the Central Hall of Parliament for a function to commemorate the rich legacy of the Parliament of India and resolve to make Bharat a developed Nation by 2047," a Rajya Sabha bulletin urged.—Inputs from Agencies