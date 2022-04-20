RS Bhatti appointed ADG of Border Security Force

IPS officer R.S. Bhatti was on Wednesday appointed the Additional Director General of the Border Security Force.

"Ministry of Home Affairs appointed Rajwinder Singh Bhatti, a 1990-batch IPS officer, as ADG Border Security Force, on deputation basis, up to September 30, 2025, the date of his superannuation, or till further orders, the Government notification reads.

The Home Ministry has also written to the Bihar government to relieve him at earliest.

Bhatti, a Bihar cadre officer, is currently posted as Director General, Bihar Military Police, at Patna.

Known as an upright officer, he had arrested many influential political leaders and high profile criminals of Bihar including RJD MP Mohammed Shahabuddin, and Prabhunath Singh who were wanted in many cases.

During his first stint of central deputation, he worked in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as the joint director in Multi-Disciplinary Monitoring Agency (MDMA) which was conducting investigation into the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and in 2017, he was appointed as Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) in Air India.

In Bihar, he has worked in various capacities and was known to be a daring police officer, credited with efforts for creating a better law and order situation.

