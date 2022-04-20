Rs 83 Crore Sanctioned For Industrial Estate In Pithoragarh

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government sanctioned Rs 83 crore for developing an industrial estate in Pithoragarh, State Urban Development Minister Madan Kaushik announced today.

He announced this at a press briefing after Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat reviewed the progress of development projects in the six assembly constituencies of Pithoragarh and Champawat districts.

Kaushik said Rs 3 crore was also released for starting a nursing college in Pithoragarh which had already been constructed.

Claiming that eight out of a total of 18 development projects announced for Pithoragarh had been completed, Kaushik said Rs 18 crore had been released for the construction of a base hospital in the town.

In view of the growing number of patients at Pithoragarh's B D Pandey hospital authorities had been asked to increase the number of beds at the facility from 120 to 170, he said.

Similarly, 10 out of a total of 13 projects for Gangolihat, 10 out of 17 for Didihat and eight out of a total of 16 for Lohaghat had been completed, he said.

Most of the 37 projects for Dharchula constituency represented by the Congress were cleared, he said.

On a question regarding ongoing anti-encroachment drive in Dehradun, Kaushik said it was being done in compliance with an Uttarakhand High Court order but the state government was taking care to ensure that people were not inconvenienced. PTI