Rs 8,100 cr tax evasion carried out through 4,909 bogus establishments spread across country detected

Indore: An official from Madhya Pradesh's tax department stated on Wednesday that authorities have uncovered GST evasion of more than Rs 8,100 crore, with the fraud perpetrated across the country by means of 4,909 fake businesses.

The early hints of this massive tax fraud were discovered during a month-long review of e-way invoices of a firm in Indore, according to Lokesh Kumar Jatav, the MP Commercial Tax Commissioner.

"After careful examination of the data, 4,909 potentially fraudulent businesses were identified around the country. He specified that the highest concentration of these businesses was in Delhi (1,888), followed by Uttar Pradesh (831), Haryana (474), Tamil Nadu (210), Maharashtra (201), Telangana (167) and Madhya Pradesh (139).—Inputs from Agencies