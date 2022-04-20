Rs 75 lakh stolen from bank account by obtaining SIM card

Ahmedabad: A businessman was relieved of Rs 75 lakh by unidentified cyber thieves who accessed one-time-password (OTP) from his bank by obtaining his mobile SIM card using duplicate documents, police said today. Deepak Agrawal, the complainant, said in the FIR registered with the cyber cell of city police that last Friday his mobile SIM got suddenly deactivated.





When he inquired with mobile service provider, he was told he had asked for a new SIM card, whereas Agrawal had made no such request. Then he checked his Oriental Bank of Commerce account and was shocked to find that Rs 1.05 crore had been transferred to nineteen accounts, most of them in Delhi, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.





"Cyber thieves obtained duplicate SIM card of my mobile number registered with the bank. They used it to receive the OTP from the bank to add beneficiaries in corporate net banking list, and scheduled the transaction for Monday when all the transaction got processed at once," he said in FIR.





Through 27 transactions, a total Rs 1.05 crore were transferred out. Around Rs 25 lakh returned to his account due to wrong transaction details. Police said they had blocked all these 19 accounts where the money was transferred, and further probe was on. —PTI