Rs 57L Looted From Agra Bank

Agra: Four armed bandits have disappeared with Rs 57 lakh from a branch of the Indian Overseas Bank in Agra after holding the bank staff hostage. They have vanished without a trace, police said.

The loot took place in the IOB branch near Rohta on Gwalior Road on Tuesday evening.

A police investigation is underway, looking for the unidentified masked intruders who carried out the daring robbery at the bank minutes before it was about to close for the day. On Wednesday, senior police officials accepted that there were still no clue of the unidentified bandits.

ADG zone Ajay Anand said five teams had been put on the job to crack the case at the earliest. Bank branch Manager Anita Meena was with her three colleagues at the bank when the bandits entered the premises and held all of them hostage before decamping with the booty. —IANS