Rs 43 Crore Bid Tops Liquor Vends Auction In Gurugram

Gurugram: The auction of liquor stores in Gurugram under the new excise policy in 2023-24, applicable from June 1, set a record in terms of revenue.

According to the officials, the collection from licence fee from liquor vends in the city witnessed a jump of more than 50 per cent, the highest growth in recent years.

They said the highest bid was for liquor vend on MG Road near Delhi border. The sale was auctioned for Rs 43 crore against the reserve price of Rs 22 crore. This vend was sold at the highest price in the entire Gurugram district.

Similarly, a liquor vend near Bristol Chowk was auctioned for Rs 36 crore against the reserve price of Rs 18 crore.

Traders from Gurugram, people from Delhi, Noida and other parts of the country also participated in the auction and areas close to Delhi borders were in high demand, they said.

The officials said, entire Gurugram district is divided into 162 excise zones in 2023-24, in the 2022-23 the number of excise zones was 82. Under the new excise policy, the number of liquor shops in a zone was reduced to two from four.

Out of 162 zones, till now auction has been completed in 148 zones for a total licence fee of Rs 1564.30 crore. The final collection from licence fee of liquor vends will increase further as 14 zones are yet to be auctioned. Last year, the total collection from licence fee of liquor vends was Rs 1079.10 crore.

Ravinder Singh, deputy excise and taxation commissioner (east), had 79 zones in their jurisdiction, out of which, 75 zones have been auctioned for Rs 929.66 crore.

"The revenue from licence fees from liquor vends in the east has increased to Rs 929.66 crore from Rs 646.70 crore. We recorded growth of 43.75 per cent," said Singh.

Amit Bhatia, deputy excise and taxation commissioner (west), said they have 83 zones in their jurisdiction, out of which, 73 zones have been auctioned for Rs 634.64 crore.

"The revenue from licence fees of vends in the west has increased to Rs 634.64 crore from last year's 509 crore. We have recorded growth of 24.21 per cent," said Bhatia.

The liquor vends near Hayat Hotel was auctioned for Rs 26.43 crore against reserve price of Rs 12.50 crore. Similarly, liquor vend in Udyog Vihar was auctioned for Rs 25.80 crore against reserve price of Rs 17.80 crore.

Collection from licence fee of liquor vends was Rs 795.77 crore in 2020-21, Rs 789.23 cr in 2021-22, Rs 1079.10 in 2022-23 and Rs 1564.30 crore in 2023-24.

