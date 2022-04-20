Rs 4.6-lakh cr investment likely during Make in India week

Mumbai:�Maharashtra expects an investment of Rs 4.6 lakh crore across sectors like ports, industries and textiles during the 'Make in India' week starting tomorrow. The summit will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow. The state government will set up a separate pavilion to showcase 'Magnetic Maharashtra', where meetings will be held with investors. An official from the Chief Minister's Office claimed the government expects an investment of at least Rs 4.6 lakh crore as the state Industries department is doing "sincere hard work to bring in actual investments". A solar panel manufacturer from China is likely to make a big investment in the state, the official said. "The name of the company would be known after the MoU is signed. The company has asked us for 3,000-5,000 acres of land for its solar panel manufacturing unit. This will be the largest project of such a type in Maharashtra," he said. According to Chief Secretary Swadheen Kshatriya some foreign universities are also keen on tying-up with Maharashtra in the education sector. He said Maharashtra expects huge investment in sectors like automobile, electronics, ports and textile. "We have announced a textile and electronics policy. We have developed 12 textile parks across Vidarbha, Marathwada and North Maharashtra regions that grow cotton and another 10-12 textile parks are in the pipeline," he said. The state government expects investments in textile sector as many foreign and domestic companies are ready to invest in Maharashtra, Kshatriya said. He claimed the state's electronics policy is one of the best in the country where making semiconductors and printed circuit boards (PCB) has been given importance. "Health, education, ports and non-conventional energy are other sectors that will be showcased by Maharashtra during the 'Make In India' week," he said. During the course of the week, there will also be panel discussions over 'Maharashtra Leading the Way Forward for India's Manufacturing' and 'Make in Maharashtra - Laying the New Game Plan for Success'.