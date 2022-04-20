Rs 30 million in cash found from wreckage of crashed Pakistan plane, officials order probe

New Delhi: A week after the Pakistan International Airline (PIA) aircraft crashed in a residential area in Karachi, the investigators and rescue officials have found Rs 30 Million cash from the debris of the crashed plane which killed 97 people of the 99 on board.

Flight PK-8303 from Lahore to Karachi crashed in a residential area near Karachi International Airport on Friday, with only two passengers miraculously surviving the crash.

According to a report from news agency PTI, an official on Thursday said that the investigators and rescue officials involved, have found currencies from different countries and denominations worth of Rs 30 million from the aircraft's wreckage.

The official also said that a probe has been ordered into the matter to ascertain the fact that how such huge amount of money got through the airport security and baggage scanners.

"An investigation has been ordered into how such a huge amount of cash got through airport security and baggage scanners and found its way into the ill-fated flight," the official said.

He said that the amount was recovered from two bags in the wreckage. "The process of identifying the bodies and their luggage which will be handed over to their families and relatives is going on," he said.

A total of 97 people including the aircraft crew died in the crash, one of the most catastrophic aviation disasters in Pakistan's history. A government official said on Thursday that the identification of 47 bodies had been completed, while 43 bodies were handed over for burial.

Friday's accident was the first major aircraft crash in Pakistan after December 7, 2016 when a PIA ATR-42 aircraft from Chitral to Islamabad crashed midway. The crash claimed the lives of all 48 passengers and crew, including singer-cum-evangelist Junaid Jamshed.

Meanwhile, a Pakistan minister yesterday revealed that the captain of a Pakistani airliner approached Karachi airport without announcing he couldn't open his landing gear and hit the runway three times.

Minister for Civil Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan told reporters the plane's engines touched the ground three times on the first attempt at landing.

"The pilot never announced his landing gear wasn't opening. He haphazardly touched the engines thrice with the ground," Khan said. "All marks are present (on the runway). He was not at the proper height... Control tower informed him you aren't at the required height, lower your altitude," he said, adding that the pilot replied: "I will manage."

