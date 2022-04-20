Rs 30-Lakh Demonetised Notes Recovered From SUV Of SP Leader

Lucknow: Senior Samajwadi Party leader and former Uttar Pradesh Minister Ravi Das Mehrotra came in news today after the Lucknow Police seized his SUV ferrying Rs 30-lakh worth demonetised notes here last night. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Deepak Kumar said here today two persons have been detained along with the driver of the vehicle. The SUV was searched by police during at a check point in Gomti Nagar extension where they found stacked bundles of demonetised Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes. A case has been registered at Gomti Nagar Police Station under relevant sections and investigation was underway, police added. UNI