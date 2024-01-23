Rs 3 crore gold seized at India-Bangladesh border in WB, 1 held

BSF Successfully Intercepts Gold Smuggling Attempt at India-Bangladesh Border in West Bengal; Local Resident Prosenjit Mandal Apprehended with 4.82 kg Gold Bars and Biscuits Worth Rs 3.09 Crore.

Barasat (West Bengal): According to officials, on Tuesday a significant operation took place at the India Bangladesh border in West Bengals North 24 Parganas district resulting in the confiscation of gold bars and bricks worth Rs 3.09 crore. One person was taken into custody.



The Border Security Force (BSF) conducted the seizure at Halderpara in the Angrail border outpost area. The confiscated items included two gold bars and 30 gold biscuits weighing a total of 4.82 kg.



During their duty BSF personnel noticed three individuals crossing the Ichamati river from Bangladesh to India which serves as a boundary between the two countries. Despite an attempt by BSF personnel to apprehend them two managed to escape while one person named Prosenjit Mandal was caught.



The incident occurred around 3 pm on Sunday. Mandal informed the BSF that he had been paid Rs 500 by someone to transport the gold consignment across the river into India.



Mandal, who is a resident revealed that upon reaching the side of the river someone handed him the gold biscuits and bars. He was intercepted by BSF while returning to India.



Subsequently Mandal was handed over to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) by BSF for proceedings. This marks a step, towards curbing border smuggling activities.