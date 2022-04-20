Rs 2578.93 Cr Cane Dues Of Farmers Still Pending In UP

Lucknow: The claim of the Uttar Pradesh government has fell flat as the sugar mills in the state were yet to pay Rs 2578.93 crore of the cane farmers, when the season has ended and all the 116 sugar mills have stopped crushing around one month back. Surprisingly , the cooperative sector mills which are 24 in numbers have just paid 83.83 per cent of their total dues and still the farmers are yet to get rs 401.14 crores. But the 92 private sector mills even after paying 90.46 per cent of their dues are still to pay Rs 2177.79 crores to the farmers. However UP has turned out to the be top sugar producer of the country this season with a production of 874.97 lakh quintal thus surpassing Maharastra. Though the UP government had claimed that they had ensured that the sugar mills pay around Rs 25,000 of the farmers dues during their over three month rule, but still large due shows that there is more required to be done. UP Sugar Mills Association(UPSMA) in a statement here today claimed that 89.84 per cent of the cane dues have been paid till July 14 last and an outstanding is Rs 2578.93 crores. UPSMA claims against the total due of Rs 25,386.46 crores of cane dues, the mills have paid Rs 22,807.53 crores so far with just paying 89.84 per cent of the the dues. Meanwhile, UP has turned out to be the top sugar producer of the country with producing 874.97 lakh quintal by crushing 8247.19 lakh quintals of sugarcane at the recovery percentage of 10.61 per cent. UNI