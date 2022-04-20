Rs 220.72 Cr Sanctioned For Integrated Livelihood Support Project

Dehradun: A sum of Rs 220.72 crore has been approved for integrated livelihood support project in the project monitoring committee meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh held at secretariat on Friday. A total of 85766 people would be benefited with it.

Chief Secretary instructed officials to provide better market to products manufactured by women self- help groups and producer groups. He told them to open "hilliance "outlets at prominent places. The products of Uttarakhand would be supplied to Delhi, Dehradun, malls of big cities, and markets. It was told that efforts are on to provide different means of livelihood to people through food safety, livelihood growth and watershed. Several schemes are being run with the support of Union Government and International Fund for Agriculture Development Fund (IFED. The training and market are also provided under the project.

The work to prepare 'Prasad' is being done by woman self help groups at four shrines. A total of 7043 persons have been trained so far and 5428 are presently undergoing training. A total of 2213 persons have got employment and 385 residents have opted for self-employment. A total of 347 irrigation tank, 4530 roof water harvesting, 34 km long irrigation canal, 30 rural ponds, 390 bio mass pit, 310 poly house works have been done under the project. There has been increase in 10 percent in flora and 27390 cubic metre water capacity has been increased. The irrigation capacity has also been increased in 571.72 hectare area. The union government officials applauded MIS (Management Information System) prepared for integrated livelihood support project and foreign countries have called people of Uttarakhand to impart training on MIS. Geo tagging has also been done.

Principal Secretary Rural Development Manish Panwar, Agriculture Secretary D Senthil Pandiyan, Project Director Kapil Lal, Additional Secretary Ram Villas Yadav were present.