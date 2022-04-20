Rs 2,000 Note Will Encourage Corruption: Akhilesh

Agra: (UNI) Hitting out at the decision of demonetisation of the high value currency notes, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav today asked the Prime Minister how the high value note of Rs 2000 would end corruption in the country. "The Samajwadi Party is against corruption but our party does not support weird ideas like culling Rs 1000 currency note and replacing it with Rs 2000 denomination. This decision simply suggests that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving an opportunity to the corrupt to store more amount of money in a small space," Yadav said while inaugurating the Inner-Ring Road and the Greenway Cycle Highway in the Taj City today. Mr Yadav said the Prime Minister took the decision of demonetisation keeping an eye on the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh. This was half-baked decision which has boomeranged on BJP. Every section of the society – be it industrialist or farmer or even the service class people are facing a lot of problems. "He is now talking about cashless transaction and asking people to use mobile as e-wallet. Has Union Government given smart phones to the people or provided laptops to the villagers to start e-banking? Only Samajwadi Party has done so. When we launched this scheme, leaders from the BJP were saying that it was a `jhunjhuna' and now the same people are advocating use of such gadgets," Chief Minister said and added that his Government will give over one-crore smart phones to poor and registration for which has started. He said, elections are round the corner and the decision of demonetisation has forced all the political parties to switch over to bicycle – which is the election symbol of Samajwadi Party. "So, all the parties will be inadvertently forced to publicise our election symbol," he said. Mr Yadav even did not spare BSP Chief Mayawati and said that she has been saying that the Samajwadi Party Government was inaugurating unfinished projects. Landing of Sukhoi and Mirage on Agra-Expressway proved the quality of construction of this highway. "The Samajwadi Party Government constructed this Highway in 23 months, which is a record in itself," he said. Earlier, Mr Yadav inaugurated 207 km-long bicycle highway which passes through 92 villages. "Over Rs 131-crore has been spent on this. Renovation of area around Taj Mahal has been completed at the cost of Rs 197-crore. The Inner-ring road has been constructed at the cost of Rs 406.6-core. Besides this a dozen of link roads were also inaugurated.

UNI