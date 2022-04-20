Rs 2.5 Cr In New Notes Among Rs 10 Cr Seized From Delhi Law Firm

New Delhi (PTI) Delhi Police today raided the office of a law firm in southeast Delhi's Greater Kailash-I area and recovered Rs 10 crore in cash, of which Rs 2.5 crore was in new banknotes released after demonetisation.





The raid was carried out by the Crime Branch at the office of T&T Law Firm, said a senior police officer.





"Rs 10 crore was recovered. Out of which, Rs 2.5 crore was in new currency notes and the rest in old notes. The I-T department has been informed," said the officer.





When the police team raided the office, its rooms were locked and a caretaker was present.





Police are searching for the firm promoter Rohit Tandon.





Police said more raids would be conducted in this connection.





PTI



