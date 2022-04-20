Rs 11,141.28 Crores paid to the farmers as MSP in UP as the State records highest ever procurement of Wheat

58% more wheat procured in Rabi Marketing Season 2021-22 in Uttar Pradesh as compared to RMS 2020-21

Record quantity of 56.41 LMT procurement of Wheat during Rabi Marketing Season 2021-22 in Uttar Pradesh as compared to 35.77 LMT Wheat procured from 6.64 lakh farmersin RMS 2020-21

Record procurement of 66.84 LMT paddy from 10.22 lakh farmers of Uttar Pradesh during KMS 2020-21





New Delhi (The Hawk): During Current RMS 2021-22, a record quantity of 56.41 Lakh Metric Tonnes Wheat was procured from 12.98 lakh farmers at Minimum Support Price(MSP) in Uttar Pradesh. This is the highest ever procurement of Wheat in the history of the State. A total of Rs 11,141.28 Crores has been paid to the farmers as MSP. There is an increase of 58% from RMS 2020-21 during which 35.77 Lakh Metric Tonnes wheat was procured from 6.64 lakh farmers.





Procurement in Uttar Pradesh had shown a record Paddy also during Kharif Marketing Season 2020-21 itself. A record procurement of 66.84 Lakh Metric Tonnes paddy was done from 10.22 lakh farmers of Uttar Pradesh during KMS 2020-21. This is the highest ever procurement of Paddy in the history of the State. A total of Rs 12491.88 Crores has been paid to the farmers of Uttar Pradesh as MSP.





It may be noted that current Marketing Season RMS 2021-22 has concluded in most of wheat procuring States and upto 8th July, 2021 a quantity of 433.32 LMT of Wheat has been procured (which is all time high, as it has exceeded previous high 389.92 LMT of RMS 2020-21) against the last year corresponding purchase of 387.50 LMT. About 49.16 Lakh farmers have already been benefitted from the ongoing RMS procurement operations with MSP value of Rs. 85,581.02 Crore.





Paddy procurement in the ongoing season Kharif 2020-21 is also continuing smoothly in the procuring States with purchase of 866.05 LMTs of paddy (includes Kharif Crop 707.59 LMT and Rabi Crop 158.46 LMT) upto 8th July, 2021 against the last year corresponding purchase of 756.80 LMT. About 127.72 Lakh farmers have already been benefitted from the ongoing KMS procurement Operations with MSP value of Rs. 1,63,510.77 Crore. Paddy procurement has also reached at all time high level, surpassing previous high of 773.45 LMT in KMS 2019-20.



