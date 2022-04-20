Rs 10 lakh to kin if COVID warrior dies on duty: Uttarakhand CM

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday announced that Rs 10 lakh will be given to the family from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund in case a COVID-19 warrior dies on duty.



The chief minister also instructed district collectors across the state to deposit Rs 2,000 in the accounts of Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) facilitators as Samman Nidhi as soon as possible.

The Chief Minister made these announcements through a video conference while reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the state secretariat.

Rawat also instructed the officials to pay special attention to physical distancing and use masks for protection from COVID-19.

"It should be ensured that the guidelines are followed properly. Action should be taken against those who violate the rules. Penalties should be imposed on those who do not use masks," said Rawat

He said, "Along with a fine, four washable masks should also be provided to the defaulters. Fines of Rs 200 should be imposed on the first time defaulter and Rs 500 will be imposed for not using a mask in public places for the second time. If those who come from a high-risk area or from other states and give false information about travel history, or hide facts, strict action should be taken against them."

The Chief Minister also released an instructions manual for home-isolation in Uttarakhand. He said that home-isolation should be arranged according to the guidelines of the doctor. Priority should be given to hospitals and COVID care centres instead of home-isolation.

"Every effort should be made to improve the COVID-19 recovery rate and reduce the death rate in the state," he said. (ANI)