RRTS Construction To Gain Momentum After UP Govt Sanctions Rs 900 Cr In Budget

Lucknow: In a major boost to regional connectivity in NCR, the Uttar Pradesh government has allocated Rs 900 crore to the country's first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) in the state budget presented here on Tuesday.

The Centre had, earlier this year, allocated Rs 2,487 crore to RRTS in the union budget.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone for the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor on March 8, 2019.

With meticulous planning and expertise of the NCRTC team the construction work was initiated immediately. Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor is 82 km long.The construction work on the 17 km priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor is going on in full swing, officials here said on Tuesday.

The construction of pillars has been underway between Sahibabad and Duhai. First girder (segment) for the viaduct of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor has been casted at NCRTC's casting yard located at Vasundhara, Ghaziabad. The viaducts will also be soon visible on the ground. The operation on the priority section is proposed from March 2023. The priority section has four stations – Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar and Duhai. Simultaneously work is in progress at other sections as well, initial pile load test is underway between Shatabdi Nagar to Modipuram.

Sources said tenders have been floated for carrying out an initial pile load test in the Delhi section from Sarai Kale Khan to Anand Vihar. Tender for design and construction of tunnels of Delhi portion by Tunnel Boring Machine from New Ashok Nagar Ramp, New Delhi to Sahibabad Ramp in Ghaziabad has also been floated. Engagement of Detailed Design Consultant (DDC) for Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar RRTS stations including the Multimodal Integration scheme and setting up a stabling yard at Jungpura, New Delhi is also underway.

With a design speed of 180 kmph and operational speed of 160 kmph, the RRTS trains will be unique and one of its kinds in India. The aerodynamic coaches will be self-propelled on electric traction with 25KV AC System. The RRTS trains are being designed with the state-of-the-art latest technology. The Delhi – Ghaziabad – Meerut RRTS corridor will be immensely beneficial in curbing pollution in the region. The high-speed rail will promise to cover the distance between Meerut and New Delhi in less than 60 minutes.

National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), the implementing agency of RRTS, is a joint venture of the Government of India (50 per cent) and State Governments of Haryana (12.5 per cent), NCT Delhi (12.5 per cent), Uttar Pradesh (12.5 per cent) and Rajasthan (12.5per cent). It is mandated to design, construct, finance, operate and maintain RRTS in NCR and works under the administrative control of Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, GOI. UNI