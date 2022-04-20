RR COO hopes new documentary will excite fans ahead of IPL 13

New Delhi: Inside Story, A Season with Rajasthan Royals, uncovers the journey of the franchise through the 2019 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Produced by Red Bull Media House, the three-part documentary series available exclusively on Jio TV, Jio Cinemas and Jio Tv+, includes interviews and never-before-seen footage from the Royals camp.

Featuring stars like skipper Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, the documentary brings fans the journey of the season that wasn't one of the best for the team.

The documentary has been in works since March 2019 when Rajasthan Royals agreed to let a film crew follow them through the season.

Speaking on the release of the documentary series, Rajasthan Royals' COO Jake Lush McCrum said, "We are delighted to launch this documentary to entertain both Royals fans and sports lovers around the world during this challenging time. We hope this will increase the excitement and anticipation of the 800 million IPL fans."

"We are proud, as a brand and franchise, to be launching this documentary after bringing together two of our major partners, and world leaders, in Jio and Red Bull. The documentary is an extension of our plans to keep our fans engaged 365 days of the year, bringing them ever closer to the franchise," added McCrum.

The BCCI is planning to stage IPL 13 from September 19 to November 8 in UAE.

--IANS