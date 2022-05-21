RR beat CSK by five wickets to finish in top-2 in IPL league phase

Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets.

Mumbai: Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by five wickets in their Indian Premier League match here on Friday. RR chased down the target of 151 with two balls to spare, with Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scoring with 59 and Ravichandran Ashwin chipping in with 40 not out. For CSK, Prashant Solanki took two wickets for 20 runs. Earlier, CSK posted 150 for 6 after opting to bat. Moeen Ali top-scored with a 93 off 57 balls while captain MS Dhoni chipped in with 26. For RR, Obed McCoy and Yuzvendra Chahal took two wickets apiece while Trent Boult and Ravichandran Ashwin got one each.

Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings: 150 for 6 in 20 overs (Moeen Ali 93, MS Dhoni 26; Obed McCoy 2/20, Yuzvendra Chahal 2/26). Rajasthan Royals: 151 for 5 in 19.4 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 59, Ravichandran Ashwin 40 not out; Prashant Solanki 2/20).—PTI