RPP Asks Govt To Declare Nepal As Hindu Rashtra

Kathmandu: The Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP), considered to be a right-wing political party in Nepal, has asked the government to declare the country as a Hindu Rashtra.

The RPP has demanded to revoke the provision of secularism in the constitution of the country.

Nepal was declared a secular state in 2008 after the success of the people's movement of 2006 that saw the abolition of monarchy.

The party, led by former deputy premier Kamal Thapa, has demanded that Nepal should be declared a Hindu Rashtra with complete religious freedom.

The party has sent a memorandum to the Prime Minister in this regard. UNI