Rozgarmela Organized At GPO On Tuesday-204 Appointment Letters Givens

Dehradun (The Hawk): The Union Minister of State for Defense and Tourism Shri Ajay Bhatt attended the program as the chief guest. Shri Bhatt handed over appointment letters to about 204 candidates selected in various departments at the mela.

Addressing the selected candidates on the occasion, Chief Guest Shri Ajay Bhatt congratulated them for their selection. He emphasized on the government's commitment to ensure a fair and transparent recruitment process. Shri Bhatt stressed on the importance of honesty in the discharge of the duties to the newly appointees. He informed that out of the five phases of rozgarmelaorganized so far, he is participating in the fourth phase. He said that till the fourth rozgarmelacampaign, 2,88,000 candidates have been given employment.

Shri Bhatt highlighted the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. He said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, India is fast becoming self-reliant in various sectors from manufacturing to technology and defence. Rajya Sabha MP Mr. Naresh Bansal, MLA Mr. Khajan Das and Mayor of Dehradun Mr. Sunil Uniyal Gama were also present on the occasion.

Apart from this, departments like Department of Posts, AIIMS Rishikesh, CDA Airforce, Canteen stores depot(CSD), Punjab National Bank, ICFRE(Indian council of forestry research and education)were present.