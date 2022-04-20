Royal Thai Armed Forces celebrate 60th anniversary

Bangkok: The Royal Thai Armed Forces celebrated the 60th anniversary of its establishment after the event was postponed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, Pornpipat Benyasri, chief of staff at the Royal Thai Armed Forces, led a commemorative parade at the Royal Thai Armed Forces'' Headquarters, which was attended by representatives of the armed forces and the Royal Thai Police and senior military officers, reports Xinhua news agency.

Addressing thousands of military staff, Pornpipat said an important challenge for the armed forces was to prepare military personnel for complex missions such as this year''s COVID-19 pandemic.

"Despite Thailand''s success in containing the pandemic, the Armed Forces should assist all Thais in adhering to disease control measures," said Pornpipat, who also heads the COVID-19 Security Taskforce.

"We have to ensure that national security stands as priority in Thailand," he said.

"We must ensure strict disease control enforcement."

--IANS