Royal Enfield rolls out 'Service on Wheels' initiative

New Delhi: Mid-size motorcycle major Royal Enfield on Tuesday announced the launch of 'Service on Wheels, a new initiative aimed at "safe, seamless and hassle-free motorcycle service experience" for customers at their doorsteps.

"Under this initiative, Royal Enfield has deployed 800 units of purpose built Royal Enfield motorcycles across the dealerships in the country," the company said in a statement.

"Service on Wheels is a fleet of mobile service-ready motorcycles. The Service on Wheels motorcycles are purpose-built, and equipped to carry tools, equipment and spare parts to undertake up to 80 per cent of all typical service and repair requirements at the doorstep of a customer, including scheduled maintenance service, minor repairs, critical component testing, parts replacement, electrical diagnosis, and more," the company said.

–IANS