Routes To Be Diverted For IMA Passing Out Parade On Saturday

Dehradun (The Hawk): The Traffic plan has been announced for the Indian Military Academy (IMA) Parade on 11 June that would come into effect from 5AM to 11 AM. Traffic would not move to the IMA during the parade and it would be a zero zone. The traffic coming from Ballupur Chowk would be diverted from the Rangadwala Chowki to Mithi Beri to Premnagar. The traffic coming from Premnagar would be diverted from the IMA MT section gate to Rangadwala barrier. The heavy vehicles coming from Vikasnagar would be diverted from the Dhoolkot intersection to Singhniwala intersection. The traffic would reach Dharmawala to Shimla Bypass to the city. The heavy traffic going from Dehradudun to Vikasnagar would be sent from the Shimla bypass to Dharmawala. All heavy vehicles would be diverted from Herbertpur, Shimla Bypass Chowk, Ballupur Chowk to GMS Road. The district administration has appealed to the people to follow the traffic plan to avoid any inconvenience.