RoundGlass Sports completes acquisition of Punjab FC

Chandigarh: RoundGlass Sports has announced the completion of its acquisition of Punjab Football Club. RoundGlass Sports will now operate and manage all existing PFC teams including the senior team.

Prior to the start of the 2019-2020 season, RoundGlass had acquired a 50 per cent stake in Minerva Punjab FC and the club was officially renamed Punjab FC. March 17, 2020 marked RoundGlass Sports'' official acquisition of the remaining 50 per cent ownership of the club.

The RoundGlass Sports Academy will train and field multiple teams under PFC at various age and skill levels - from as young as U-7 to Senior Levels.

Ranjit Bajaj, co-founder of Punjab FC, said: "I am proud of work we have done and results we have achieved with the club. It will be exciting to see RoundGlass Sports take the club to the next level and set new standards for football in India  and beyond."

Gurpreet "Sunny" Singh, founder, RoundGlass stated: "RoundGlass Sports will build Punjab Football Club by creating an unparalleled, best-in-class academy rooted in the philosophy of holistic wellbeing."

"This commitment and investment will identify, nurture, and produce talented players capable of achieving success at the international level. We aim to create positive outcomes for society, in terms of health and productivity of entire communities."

"I have long believed in the power and potential of Punjabi talent and look forward to empowering the community with the RoundGlass Sports Academy to create an exciting, credible and inspiring new chapter for Indian football. We are going to make the dreams of our children come true with our passion and dedication to this mission," he added.

