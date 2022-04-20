Roti Bank Feeding Hungry In Uttarakhand's Almora Amid Lockdown

Dehradun: Around 1.15 lakh food packets have been distributed among stranded labourers during the last 48 days of the ongoing coronavirus-induced lockdown in Almora district through ''Roti Bank'', a community kitchen programme.

The food packets have been distributed by ''Roti Bank'' among stranded labourers from Bihar and Nepal in the district, Almora District Magistrate Nitin Singh Bhadauria said.

It is also distributing food packets among fatigued migrants coming from different parts of the country and providing milk to their children, he said.

Nodal officer for ''Roti Bank'' Ajit Tiwari said the programme is being run with the help of donations from different sections of people.

''Roti Bank'' volunteers who represent different sections of society work relentlessly for 16 hours every day to feed the hungry, Tiwari said.

The programme was launched jointly by the Red Cross Society, Vyapar Mandal and Chemists & Druggists Association. PTI