Rooftop Solar Power Plant Inaugurated In HP

Kangra: A 30 KW roof top solar power plant (on Grid) was inaugurated on Wednesday in the Bajjreshwari temple, one of the 52 Shakti peeths, here by the Commissioner temples cum Deputy Commissioner Kangra Sandeep Kumar.

After inauguration Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Kumar said that this Roof top Solar plant ( on grid) of 30 KW capacity , a project of Rs 16.5 lakhs , has been installed in the Bajjreshwari temple by Temple Trust Kangra. He said that Temple Trust contributed Rs 5,77,500 for this project where as remaining amount was received from the government as a subsidised amount.

He said that this project is executed through HIMURJA and this plant will generate 120 unites per day and annually it will save Rs two lakh energy bill. He said that besides getting financial relief this was a clean source of energy and will be able to reduce the carbon footprint of the temple and will add to the energy and environmental conservation.

Deputy commissioner also inaugurated the LED Video wall in Kangra Bazaar at Nehru chowk which is installed by Municipal council Kangra at the cost of Rs four lakhs. The video wall will display important news, information to the pilgrims and visiting tourists and also will carry on the information of visiting the temple and timings of Aarti. He later in the day unveiled the souvenir of the sub-divisonal sports council Kangra here this evening.

As the Kangra town was facing acute parking crisis the local authorities today launched a parking management software App for the mini secretariat parking in Kangra town in order to regularise the parking in the town besides to provide better facilities to the people, pilgrims and visitors to the town. Deputy Commissioner said that after this the private parking lots too will be brought under the e-parking system these parking management's apps. Earlier SDM Kangra Sashipal Negi along with the members Rotary Club distributed toffees among the shopkeepers requesting them to put their two wheelers in the MC Parking zone free of cost so that the traffic jams in the main market were minimized. UNI