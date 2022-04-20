Ronaldo asks media to leave him alone

Lisbon: Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo has criticised media through a video posted on social networking sites over interfering in his personal life and asked them to leave him "alone". "I never speak for the press. I never speak about my private life. But I want this opportunity to say the last couple of weeks the press tried to say trash about me; that I have a new girlfriend, day by day, that I do this, that I do that. Just leave me alone," Ronaldo said in the video. "Let me do my work properly like I do it every year. Don't try to damage my image because it's not going to happen." In the past week, the press published news about the footballer dancing on a yacht with a group of friends and urinating on a street in Saint Tropez, France. Since the Portuguese star announced ending his relationship with Russian model Irina Shayk earlier this year, there have been speculations about the reasons behind this breakup as well as other possible relationships. In the video message, Ronaldo thanked his "loyal" fans for their support throughout a "tough" year. --IANS/EFE