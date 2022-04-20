Romantic experiences and getaways to celebrate the day of love

New Delhi: As the country gears up to celebrate the festive month of love, restaurants across the country are coming up with special menus and offers to make this day more cheerful. Celebrate your loved one over a romantic dinner date at some of these top restaurants in India.

JW Kitchen - Bangalore

Make this Valentine's Day unforgettable with a romantic dinner, live music and Alfresco seating at JW Kitchen, Bangalore. JW Kitchen has carved a niche for itself in the hearts of people with its mouth-watering North Indian, Italian and Continental dishes inspired by World cuisine.

Offer: Valentine's day Dinner SPL Set Menu @ 4500 + for couples via Dineout App

The Square - Novotel, Chennai

Novotel Chennai OMR - An Accor Brand is a 5-star and a Pet-friendly hotel in Chennai spreading across 3 acres of greenery and featuring premium accommodation in the heart of IT hub, Sholinganallur on Rajiv Gandhi IT expressway. Love is in the air - Offer: Valentine's day special set menu for 1 at 1440+ taxes via Dineout App

Phoenix Multicity - Mumbai

Offer: Flat 21% off on Food Bill via Dineout App

Wine, dine and romance your better half with a romantic dinner at Phoenix Multicuty, Mumabi. Phoenix Marketcity Mumbai is hosting a month-long 'Phoenix Food Festival', where shoppers can relish the diverse range of cuisines in restaurants and food court at special offers and discount through the Dineout app. During the festival, shoppers can avail flat 21% off on many gastronomic delights across the participating brands like Butter Chicken Factory, Cafe Delhi Heights, Punjab Grill, Subway, Baskin Robbins, Mc Donald's, Market Project and Chillis.

Soda Bottle Opener Wala

Offer: 2 free drinks for ladies coming in stag

India's Quintessential Bombay Irani Cafe and Bar - Soda Bottle Opener Wala is running a special Valetine's Day campaign #ValentinesForSingle across its eight outlets in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore and Hyderabad. Under this offer single ladies coming in stag will be served 2 free drinks.

Rendezvous at Monotel - Kolkata

Offer: Valentine's Special Dinner Set Menu - Rs 1680 .

Rendezvous at Monotel, Kolkata is offering a special Valentine's dinner menu for couples. Spend a cosy time with your loved one and spoil yourselves to Good Mood Food

*Esora - Mumbai

Offer: Valentine's day special: 25% Off on Total Bill

Esora is a charming restaurant tucked away just off the main highway connecting the city. Esora is a fabulous multi-cuisine eating joint and is very popular among the young generation as they organize match screening quite regularly. Food is value for money. Simple cooking techniques ensure that you enjoy palate-pleasing flavours. The ambience of Esora is chilled out and fun, once you come in you, will actually have a happy time.





*Reminisce Venice at Romano's JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar

Indulge your special someone in a symphony of signature flavors from Venice this Valentine's Day at Romano's, JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar.

Discover experiences from Venice curated with a special ingredient of LOVE with your significant other at Romano's JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar.

A Snapshot of Venetian Menu at Romano's:

6th – 14th February, 2021 |

06:30 pm - 11:30 pm

A la carte menu

For reservations, call 022 6882 8661 or +919930512587

This Valentine celebrate love at Karma Lakelands

The three magical words capable of wooing your beloved are "let's go, celebrate!" A special evening is one of the ways to show your affection to your loved one.

This Valentine, experience a specially curated menu for a poolside valentines day brunch to satiate your foodie cravings and showcase your love in the most unique way!

Address: Karma Lakelands, NH-8, Sector 80, Gurugram, Haryana 122002 Contact: 95999 44988

The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel

The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel is the perfect place to spend Valentine's Day with its myriad of celebratory dining and in-room offers. With all hygiene and safety protocols under the initiative 'Suraksha by The Leela' being followed, guests are sure to have a memorable time.

Where: The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel, Maharaja Surajmal Road, Delhi

When: February 14, 2021 (Sunday)

What: Valentine Staycation package for two starting at INR 9999 + taxes

Cover charge for dining

All packages include 2 glasses of sparkling wine or 2 pints of beer and ala carte menu

HOLIDAY INN OMR IT CHENNAI EXPRESSWAY

Valentine's Cuddles & Bubbles Couples Getaway package specifically designed for couples looking for that extra cuddle time. The package includes: Chef's Special Valentine's Day Private Dinner in room, Chauffeured pick-up and drop at your doorsteps, Breakfast for two guests per night at Cafe G, Chocolate covered strawberries, A bottle of champagne upon arrival, 2:00 pm late checkout.

For reservation, please contact: +91 44 6604 6604 Experience Priced at Rs 7800 plus taxes for a couple

CROWNE PLAZA TODAY GURUGRAM

"Diamond Package" - Specially crafted four-course "Modern Indian" menu ONLY FOR ONE COUPLE at Central Courtyard restaurant along with a bottle of Champagne, cake, bouquet of roses, give away hamper and live music in an exclusive setup with butler service.

"Classic meets Contemporary" - ONLY FOR SIX COUPLES Specially crafted four course "Modern Indian" menu at alfresco along with a rose, glass of sparkling wine/cocktail per couple and live music in a romantic setup.

For reservations please contact +91 886001867 - Diamond package from INR 24,999 per Couple and the Modern Indian package from INR 5,999 per couple

VALENTINE'S DAY IN VOGUE AT FARZI CAFE IN CYBER HUB AND CP

It's time to celebrate your love affair with unique and modernistic Indian food with culinary innovations full of illusionistic gourmet experiences, "Farzi Cafe" has got all that it takes to be "in-vogue" this Valentine's Day. With unique and unforgettable experiences full of surprises for your loved one, the restaurant has curated a Valentine's Day special five course menu for stags and couples with upgrades available on mocktail and cocktails as well. Farzi Cafe is also offering a special drinks menu inclusive of Sparkling wine and Champagne bottles. At Farzi Cafe Cyber hub and CP, one can enjoy Valentine special COCKTAIL/MOCKTAIL MENU and a special 3 course set meal per couple that will be priced at INR 2021 per couple.

Farzi Cafe Cyber hub- 7-8, Ground Floor, Cyber Hub, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon, 8800690419, 0123 4922273

Farzi Cafe CP- E-38/39, Rajiv Chowk, Inner Circle, Block E, Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110001

EAT SPRAY LOVE AT OPHELIA

Immerse yourself in an experience of luxury where your senses travel through mystique scents and delectable delicacies. Love is perfect only when you make it perfect, says Akshay Anand, Co founder Ophelia. A special menu is curated with love for your love to celebrate love that has Ophelia specials like Risotto D'or, Insalata –Noir (Inspired by Olfa Originals Oud D'or) Roseate Churros (& (Inspired by Olfa Originals Oud Roseate), Crème Obsede (& (Inspired by Olfa Originals Oud Obsede), Truly yours & Love bomb ophelia special (Hot chocolate bomb trend makes it way to Ophelia. Premium chocolate sphere stuffed with Marshmallows served with piping hot chocolate)

Hotel Ashok, 50-B, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, Delhi 110021, 073035 17007

BO-TAI Switch

Strategically located in a cozy nook, at the plush environs of Shangri-La's – Eros, hotel in Delhi, BO-TAI Switch is the brainchild of Zorawar & Dildeep Kalra. It is indeed, one of the newly opened dining spaces that serves a medley of authentic Thai and European grills with a signature modern twist.

This Valentine's, bring back good memories and build fonder ones with your loved one, here at BO-TAI Switch. A combination of perfectly crafted cocktails and a charming ambience is all you need to enjoy the evening. With impeccable service, inventive menu and chic vibes, it surely makes for the idyllic date location.

Swan

Swan, Delhi, is an eclectic space that offers an immersive dining experience that promises to serve authentic Japanese and Italian cuisine. The picturesque al-fresco seating with a sprawling terrace offers a breath-taking view of the Qutub Minar. Devour the decadent cuisine & the whimsical cocktails as you dine under the blanket of glittery stars, this Valentine's. Rekindle the love as Swan curates the perfect mood lighting and music to make your evening even more special.

With a cutting edge menu, aspirational cocktails and a beautiful ambience, Swan, Delhi is your go-to, this Valentine's Day.

Celebrating Valentine's Day At NARENDRA BHAWAN BIKANER

Set in an urban landscape, Narendra Bhawan Bikaner is an independent design hotel that possesses a set of curated experiences that should be preserved, maintained, and allowed to flourish.

It is an independent design boutique hotel in Bikaner that offers the perfect setting for your Valentine's Day getaway. The 'LOVE AT First Sight' package is an ideal option to indulge in an immersive and romantic experience with your loved one.

Revel in the old world charm of Narendra Bhawan Bikaner and make memories worth cherishing, with your valentine and enjoy a comfortable stay with an exceptional blend of world-class amenities and warm, intuitive hospitality.

LOVE AT First Sight

Spoil your significant other this Valentine's day at Narendra Bhawan Bikaner INR 22,000++ for 2 nights

Inclusions:

2 nights stay in the Residence Rooms Breakfast and one additional Lunch at the all day dining The Crescent Grill Dinner once during the stay A bottle of sparkling wine.

Special Courtesies

15% savings on a-la-carte meals 25% savings at Clinic - The Spa

Elevate Your Stay

Upgrade to Prince Rooms for a supplement of INR 3,500 plus taxes per night

Celebrate Valentine's Weekend at Mary Budden Estate, Binsar

This Valentine's, Mary Budden Estate welcomes you to truly indulge and enjoy the breath-taking and mesmerising natural surroundings of the Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary with a special Valentine's Day package curated for you and your beloved, 'Love is in the little things'.

Offering the rarest of luxuries - of time and space, the 19th century Himalayan forest home is the perfect escape for anyone seeking a sense of peace and tranquillity. Elegant luxury at its finest, the wooded estate offers a cottage that sleeps six in three rooms and additional three double rooms. All accommodation is en-suite, tastefully appointed with logwood fireplaces, stone patios and several open sit-outs. Guests get to relish beautiful spaces for dining indoors and outdoors including private dining rooms and outdoor spaces with spectacular views.

With the thoughtfully curated Valentine's Day package you get to savour all this and more. The package includes all meals, sunset high tea, an eventide coven with bonfire and refreshments and a private dinner on 14th evening.

Price: INR 66,000++ | 3 Nights & 4 Days

(Valid for stays from 12th to 16th February 2021)

For reservations call +91 78271 51151 OR email reservations@marybuddenestate.com

Aphrodisiac MeNu at cafe STAYWOKE, Gurgaon

Savour a handcrafted Aphrodisiac inspired five course special menu curated by young Chef Hitein Puri which will be a perfect dine in experience for your date.

Enjoy the day of love with your loved one and relish the special menu that includes Avocado Poke Bowl with House Crisps, Chicken Ala Pouse, Farm Green Thai Curry, Mushroom Risotto, Chocolate Semifreddo, Beetroot & Coconut Cappuccino and many more.

At: Cafe StayWoke, 1st Floor, South Point Mall, Gurgaon

For Reservations: 7703929965

Timings: 10am to 10pm

Price: Rs. 1,400 onwards (Meal for two inclusive of taxes)

Special CURATED MENU AT SHANGRI-LA'S EROS

This Valentine's Day the hotel's Executive Chef, Sahil Arora, along with his team of experts have curated special dining experiences with themed menus, a celebratory buffet and sweet treats. Diners can indulge in an immersive buffet at Tamra including international cuisine, live grills, interactive appetiser stations, an expansive dessert counter at INR 6,000 plus taxes for a couple.

Masters at Shang Palace have also designed a table d'hote menu filled with Asian delicacies like dim sums, barbecue specialities, hot and cold appetisers, stir-fried mains, staples and desserts priced at INR 4,000 plus taxes for two. Diners can enjoy an inspired four-course Italian meal at their favourite Italian restaurant, Sorrento at INR 4,000 plus taxes for a couple.

--IANS