Romanian Prez appoints Ludovic Orban to form new govt

Bucharest: Romanian President Klaus Iohannis has appointed caretaker Prime Minister Ludovic Orban to form a new government.

The head of state made the decision after Florin Citu, caretaker finance minister, tendered his resignation as Prime Minister-designate on Thursday.

"The only proposal I have received is Ludovic Orban," said the President at Cotroceni Presidential Palace after consultations with the parliamentary parties and formations in a teleconference system, aimed at designating a candidate to the Prime Minister office.

According to the president, all political parties promised him that they will get involved in the parliament to fast-track the proceedings so that, in a very short time, possibly on Saturday, a vote of confidence may be taken in the new cabinet, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Political battles and matches have no point in the current context," Iohannis said late Thursday after Citu''s resignation, stressing that the number one priority is to protect peoples'' health amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Soon after the designation, Orban proposed the same ministers in his new cabinet, with the current governing program.

The Parliament announced it will start the hearing of the proposed ministers in the specialised committees on Saturday morning through a video-conference and voting for the investiture of the new cabinet.

Most parliamentary political parties in Romania have stated that due to the current coronavirus epidemic, they will temporarily abandon political fight and give their confidence votes to the new government.

Citu tendered his resignation on Thursday, just minutes before the joint plenary session of parliament meant to cast a vote on the investiture of his cabinet.

