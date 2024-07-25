    Menu
    Sports

    Romania's Florentina banned for doping on eve of Paris Games

    author-img
    The Hawk
    July25/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    Despite Romania's National Anti-Doping Organisation initially issuing only a reprimand, WADA's appeal resulted in a two-year ban and the annulment of her results since April 23, 2023.

    Olympics 2024

    Paris: Romanian athlete Florentina Costina Iusco will not compete at the Paris Olympics after global sport's top court partially upheld a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) appeal on Thursday following her positive test for a banned substance last year.

    The 28-year-old, who competes in the long jump and triple jump, tested positive for furosemide, a diuretic on WADA's prohibited list, in an out-of-competition doping control in April 2023.

    The analysis of both her A and B samples confirmed the result, resulting in an anti-doping rule violation.

    Romania's National Anti-Doping Organisation sanctioned her only with a reprimand on Feb. 1 with no period of ineligibility on the basis that she was not at fault or was not negligent.

    Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/world-number-one-jannik-sinner-withdraws-from-paris-olympics 

    However, after WADA appealed that decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), the arbitrator determined she had failed to exercise the standard of care required for a "no significant fault or negligence" finding.

    CAS imposed a two-year ban on Iusco backdated to Feb. 1 and disqualified all of her results from April 23 last year.

    WADA had originally sought a two-year ban from the day CAS rendered its decision.

    The athletics events in Paris begin on August 1.

    —Reuters

    Categories :SportsTags :Florentina Costina Iusco Paris Olympics 2024 WADA appeal Anti-doping violation Court of Arbitration for Sport Furosemide ban Romanian athlete doping
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in