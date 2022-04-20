Rolls-Royce To Showcase Defence, Power And Propulsion Solution In DefExpo

Lucknow: Rolls-Royce, one of the world's leading industrial technology companies, will be showcasing its defence, power and propulsion solutions to land and marine defence customers at DEFEXPO 2020, here.

The company will be demonstrating its ''mighty'' MT30, the world's most power-dense marine gas turbine in service. Also on display would be the Rolls-Royce Power Systems' for both land and naval defence, including the Integrated Bridge System that is an advanced marine automation system for efficient ship operation from our MTU brand. Mr Kishore Jayaraman, president, Rolls-Royce India & South Asia, said here in a statement on Tuesday, ''Rolls-Royce shares a rich heritage of partnering India for over eight decades, and we remain committed to continue to build on our strong legacy of collaboration with the Indian defense forces. Our MTU engines currently propel and power many Indian Coast Guard and Indian Navy vessels, as well as India's indigenously built Arjun Main Battle Tanks.''

''More than 750 Rolls-Royce engines of 10 engine types are powering aircraft of the Indian military supported by a dedicated Defence Service Delivery Centre in Bengaluru. With Service teams present at several locations along the Indian Coastline, the company is certainly geared to support the varied needs of naval customers in India. We also employ a skilled talent pool of engineers at our Engineering Centres in Bengaluru and Pune, who provide engineering capability for global projects spanning research and development as well as new product design and development," Mr Jayaraman said.

He further said that,"Keeping in view the imperatives of a future-ready combat force, we look forward to showcasing our next generation capabilities for both land and naval. These advanced technology products are designed to address the emerging power needs of the defense forces along with growing demands for efficiency and optimization of resources.'' Mr Jayaraman said, ''We are also keen to support India's goals of indigenisation and self-reliance through technology partnerships and co-development initiatives. Co-creation programmes to co-develop relevant technologies in areas of strategic importance to bolster commercialisation of production in India, as well as strengthen the ecosystem to become a global supplier and exporter of defence technologies."

"Today, as India seeks to strengthen its local defence industry, we are well placed to support India's 'Make in India' vision by partnering in its co-creation journey and capability building through skills and technology,'' he added. UNI