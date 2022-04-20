Role Of Sikh Gurus To Be Part Of UP School Curriculum: Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the supreme sacrifices made by the Sikh Gurus should be made a part of the state curriculum so that the students could take inspiration from it and contribute to nation building.

The Chief Minister, who was speaking on the occasion of 'Sahibzada Diwas' at his official residence on Sunday, said, "The 'Khalsa Panth' has played a stellar role in protecting the Hindu religion and the country and our present and coming generations must be told that our religion and the country is safe because of the 'Khalsa Panth'."

Adityanath said the sacrifices of the four sons of Guru Gobind Singh would be an inspiration for the coming generations, as they sacrificed themselves to protect Hindus and the country.

The sacrifices of Baba Ajit Singh, Baba Jujhar Singh, Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh needed to be known to all, the CM added.

"I suggest to the state Education Minister to include the role of Sikh Gurus into the curriculum. We celebrate 'Sahibzada Diwas' on December 27 but I feel that this day is actually 'Children's Day', as the Sahibzadas made the supreme sacrifice at such a tender age," he said.

"The day should be celebrated at schools as a festival and debates and various programmes must be held as a mark of respect to the Sahibzadas which, in turn, will inspire children. December was known for Christmas, now it will be known for 'Sahibzada Diwas'," he said. The Chief Minister said, "The state government is identifying all the places related to Guru Nanak Dev and the beautification work is being carried out on priority."

Speaking at the occasion, Parvinder Singh, the member of State Minority Commission, said, "It is for the first time that 'Sahibzada Diwas' is being celebrated at the residence of the Chief Minister which used to host only Iftar parties in the past." Adityanath wore traditional Sikh attire, including a saffron turban, on the occasion. —IANS