Role of NCC lauded

Shimla (The Hawk): Brig. Rajeev Thakur, NCC Commander of Shimla Group lauded the role of NCC cadets in various social activities during his interaction with NCC cadets of Dr. YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry at the university campus in Nauni.

He was accompanied by Col. BS Mann, Commanding Officer, Lt Col Vinod Kumar, Administrative Officer and SM Satish Kumar of the 1 HP Boys Battalion Solan. The event was organised by the Students' Welfare Organisation(SWO) of the university in which 50 NCC cadets took part. The cadets gave a Guard of Honour to Brig. Thakur on his arrival. Dr. Subhash Sharma, NCC officer of the university, welcomed Brig. Thakur and other officers.

While interacting with the cadets, Brig. Thakur spoke highly of the benefits of joining NCC and its advantages while looking for a career in the armed forces. He explained in detail about the various activities carried out under the NCC. Brig Thakur also urged the cadets to aspire for a career in the armed forces as it gives one a chance to serve the nation and also inculcate discipline in life. He also applauded the role of NCC cadets in carrying out various social activities. Students' Welfare Officer Dr. Ravinder Sharma also interacted with the students and urged the cadets to motivate more youngsters to join the NCC.

Recently, the university organised two NCC camps of five-day duration for the university cadets. Various activities like drill, firing, map reading and various other aspects of the services were included during these camps. Organised by the SWO, these camps were supervised by NCC Officers including Dr. Suman Bhatia and Dr. Subhash Sharma and were attended by the male and female cadets of the university.