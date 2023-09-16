Rohit Shetty announces beginning of shoot for ‘Singham Again’

Mumbai: The shoot for Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Singham Again' began on Saturday, Director Rohit Shetty announced.

A follow up to 'Singham Returns', the movie is a part of the director's new 'Cop Universe', and the third installment of the Ajay Devgn-starrer.

Announcing the beginning of the shoot, the ‘Golmaal: Fun Unlimited’ director took to Instagram and wrote: "'Singham', 'Singham Returns', 'Simmba', 'Sooryavanshi'... 12 years ago, when we made 'Singham', we never thought that it would turn into a Cop Universe! Today, we begin filming Singham Again... the 5th film in our cop franchise."

Beseeching the audience for their support, he concluded his post, writing: "ISME HUM APNI JAAN LAGA DENGE! BAS AAPKE PYAAR AUR DUA KI ZAROORAT HAI! (For this, we will spend our flesh and blood, we need your love and blessings to complete this venture)”.

Marking the start of the project, the director undertook a pooja ceremony to inaugurate his new venture alongside actors Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh.

Rohit Shetty inaugurated the ceremony in his studio, lighting the diya and offering his prayers to Lord Shiva, seeking blessings for his film.

Ajay Devgn, who will reprise his role as the supercop, shared a picture on X account (formerly Twitter) and wrote: "12 years ago, we gave Indian Cinema its biggest cinematic Cop Universe. With all the love we have received over the years, the force got stronger and the Singham family got bigger. Today we come together to take our franchise ahead with ‘Singham Again’".

Ranveer Singh, who played Simmba in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe and was also part of the mahurat on Saturday, posted on Instagram a picture of him offering prayers. “All set to reprise one of my most loved characters from the Rohit Shetty Cop Universe – SIMMBA in #SinghamAgain! We seek your love and blessings for our new journey,” he captioned the post.

Akshay Kumar, who just got off ‘OMG 2’, is also supposed to appear in the film. Though he is currently not in India and was unable to take part in the ceremony, the actor took to his X account and wrote: “Not in the country at the moment, missing from the frame in person but totally there in spirit. Can’t wait to join you guys on the sets of #SinghamAgain! Sending my best wishes. Jai Mahakaal!”

‘Singham Again’ is the fifth film from Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, also called the Cop Cinematic Universe after ‘Singham’, ‘Singham Returns’, ‘Simmba’, and ‘Sooryavanshi’.

The film also stars Deepika Padukone, and Jackie Shroff. Arjun Kapoor is also reportedly starring in the film.

— IANS