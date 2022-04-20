Rohit Joshi Showcases His Music And Talent On National And Int'l Level

Story:Rohit Joshi hails from Almora, Uttrakhand currently living in Delhi for his upcoming music projects.Rohit Joshi is a Multi-Genre artist known for hisVersatile soul-stirring texture of his voice and stage appearance.He has recently released his debut song 'Khamoshi' as Singer-Songwriter which you can listen on more than 150 music streaming platforms, under an International collaboration with the London based renowned music producer Mr. MO Khan who had recently worked with West Indian cricketer Chris Gayle, Avina Shah, Yash Narvekar, Amaan Malik, are the names of a few.Rohit Joshi had also previously collaborated with him and another International Artist Fizzy Caramel as a Songwriter for the song 'Attention' which got released under the label T-Series. And has reached over 1 lakh 80 thousand views so far on YouTube and Facebook.Rohit Joshi being a Singer/Composer/Song-Writer, He has been exclusively signed by Bringing Music Alive Pvt. Ltd (company which is associated with renowned record labels i.e Speed Records &Crossblade Live) alongside BPraak, Jassie Gill, Gurnazar, Afsana Khan, Parmish Verma, Jazzy B, are the names of a few.Rohit Joshi had started his journey in music with his band Goonj- The Musing Reverie also known by the name Goonj- Sufi Rock Band. Which recently got featured among the Top-20 live Bollywood Artists/Bands. Rohit Joshi with his band has performed and headlined various renowned platforms till date some of them are MTV Coke Studio Live Tour, Pepsi Black Music Concert, Festival of Speed Season 3, Taj Mahotsav, Delhi's Biggest Food And Music Festival, are the names of a few, where the band has shared stages with the renowned Bollywood and Independent Artists such as Arijit Singh,Jassie Gill, Babbal Rai, Sanam Puri, Mankirat Aulakh, Indian Ocean, Parikrama Band, are the names of a few. Last but not the least, you can also listen to Rohit Joshi and his Band's music on Facebook and Instagram where they have earned more than 50 thousand followers till date.