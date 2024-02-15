Rohit, Jadeja propel India to respectability at Tea on Day 1 of 3rd Test against England

Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja's resilient partnership of 152 runs propels India to 185/3 against England on day one of the third Test in Rajkot.

Rajkot (Gujarat): India skipper Rohit Sharma and star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja propelled the hosts to 185/3 against England in the second session on day one of the third Test match in Rajkot.



At tea, Rohit (97* runs from 154 balls) and Jadeja (68* runs from 126 balls) were on the crease and powered India to 185/3 after the end of the 52nd overs.



In the ongoing five-match Test series between India and England, this is the first time a side has not lost a single wicket in a single session.



Rohit and Jadeja struck a crucial partnership of 152 runs after facing 260 balls. The India pair made no mistake in the second session at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium and put the hosts in a respectable position after the disaster in the first session of the third Test match.



In the 25.6th over, India crossed the 100-run after facing 158 balls. Later in the session, in the 43.6 overs, the hosts reached the 150-run mark.



On day one in Rajkot, the India skipper smashed two sixes and hit his 79th six in Test cricket going past Mahendra Singh Dhoni's figure of 78 sixes and becoming the second-highest six-hitter for India after Virender Sehwag who has hit 91 sixes in the long-format.



The duo of Rohit and Jadeja added 92 runs in the second session on Thursday. The two-star batters faced off fiery spells from James Anderson and Mark Wood, however, the hosts overcame it successfully to get an upper hand on the game.



Earlier in the first session, India stood at 93/3 with Rohit (52* runs from 74 balls) and Ravindra Jadeja (24 runs from 44 balls) on the crease.



After winning the toss, India decided to bat first at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in the third Test match. Rohit and Yashasvi Jaiswal (10 runs from 10) opened for the hosts and had a steady start to the game.



The young opener faced England quick James Anderson in the first ball of the Test match, but the 22-year-old did not hesitate to smash a four. However, Jaiswal fell short in the 4th over and had to leave the crease as Mark Wood induced the edge that went to the slip cordon. Shubman Gill replaced Jaiswal on the pitch.



But Gill failed to score a run after facing nine balls and was dismissed by Wood in the 6th over once again fending an away-going delivery to be caught behind. Rajat Patidar came on the crease in place of Gill. Patidar tried to build a partnership with the India skipper but failed as Tom Hartley bagged his wicket in the 9th over. Ravindra Jadeja replaced Patidar on the crease.



Wood and Hartley were the only wicket-taker in the first session and held India at 93/3. In the first session, 25 overs were played and 93 runs were scored.



Brief score: India 185/3 (Rohit Sharma 97*, Ravindra Jadeja 68*, Yashasvi Jaiswal 10; Mark Wood 2/49) vs England.

—ANI