Rohit is so punctual that it's pathetic working with him: Shah Rukh Khan

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who has re-teamed with Rohit Shetty for action-comedy �Dilwale�, quips that the director's punctuality on sets makes working with him difficult. "I come on time as per me. According to my time, I am always punctual but according to other people, I am not always punctual," Shah Rukh said. "Director wise, Rohit Shetty is very punctual... It is pathetic working with him. He is there five-ten minutes before time and you feel you will go there before him... Actually most directors are punctual than actors. But Rohit (in particular) is very punctual," he said in a lighter vein. The duo earlier worked on 2013 blockbuster 'Chennai Express'. "Dilwale" marks the reunion of iconic on screen couple of Shah Rukh and Kajol, who were last seen together in Karan Johar's 2010 film 'My Name is Khan'. The film also stars Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon. "This is going to be our second last schedule of 'Dilwale'. It is a long schedule and is still going on. Varun (Dhawan) and Kriti (Sanon) are shooting a song in Bulgaria. "I will go there in five days. We have a long 30-day shoot in and around Europe. Then we come back to Mumbai for the last schedule," Shah Rukh, 49, said here at an event, last night. Ace choreographer-turned-director Remo D'Souza has choreographed this song. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Shetty, �Dilwale� is scheduled for December 18 release. PTI