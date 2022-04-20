Rohit, Dhoni are captains who like to listen: Raina

New Delhi: Batsman Suresh Raina feels that Indias limited over vice-captain Rohit Sharma is the "next M.S. Dhoni" due to his leadership quality and the effect he has on the dressing room.

Rohit has enjoyed considerable success as a captain. He has led Mumbai Indians to four Indian Premier League (IPL) titles, thus making them the most successful team in the league, and was the captain of the Indian team that won the 2018 Asia Cup.

"I would say that he is the next M.S. Dhoni for the Indian cricket team," Raina said on The Super Over Podcast that is hosted by South African all-rounder J.P. Duminy, star India batswoman Jemimah Rodrigues and podcaster Liam Flint.

"I have seen him, he is calm, he likes to listen, he likes to give confidence to the players and on top of that, he likes to lead from the front. When the captain leads from the front and at the same time gives respect to the dressing room atmosphere, you know you have it all," Raina said.

— IANS