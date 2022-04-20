Rohit Calls Chahal 'India's Greatest National Treasure'

New Delhi: Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's penchant for humour means that his teammates in the Indian dressing room never miss a chance to pull his leg. India's limited-overs vice captain Rohit Sharma did the same on the occasion of Chahal's 30th birthday.

"Many happy returns to India's greatest national treasure #GOAT @yuzi_chahal," Rohit tweeted with a rare photo of the pair from the days when Chahal was part of the Mumbai Indians.

Chahal was signed up by Mumbai Indians in 2011 and while he played all games of the 2011 Champions League T20, he played for the team once in the Indian Premier League across three seasons.

Indian captain Virat Kohli also posted a photo of Chahal in his IPL colours. The pair share the dressing room for Royal Challengers Bangalore. "Happy b'day Yuzi. God bless you. Keep the brave spirit alive," said Kohli in his Instagram story alongwith the pic. In contrast to his Mumbai Indians career, Chahal is one of the integral members of the RCB setup.

Indian coach Ravi Shastri and his teammates Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur all wished him as well as did former batsman Yuvraj Singh. Chahal has played 52 ODIs and 42 T20Is for India and picked 91 and 55 wickets respectively.

