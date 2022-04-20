Rohit's 80 Takes MI To 195/5 Against KKR

Abu Dhabi: Rohit Sharma's masterful 80 and some lacklustre bowling and fielding from Kolkata Knight Riders helped Mumbai Indians post 195/5 in the IPL match between the two sides at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium here on Wednesday.

Rohit nearly played through the innings for his side, falling to Pat Cummins only in the 18th over. KKR managed to restrict MI in the last two overs after Rohit fell, with the four-time champions otherwise looking set to score more than 200 runs for much of the innings.

MI lost opener Quinton de Kock early. Suryakumar Yadav joined his skipper and the pair ended up giving their side a dominant start.

Rohit and Suryakumar put up 90 for the second wicket, before the latter fell while going for a risky double. Saurabh Tiwary and Hardik Pandya also gave able assistance to Rohit. Kieron Pollard, playing his 150th match for MI, tried to milk as many runs as he could from the last over, scoring 13 from seven balls.

Rohit made the most of the repeated short pitched deliveries that were bowled to him by the KKR bowlers, who had a forgettable day in the middle.

Pat Cummins, the most expensive international buy in the IPL, was creamed for 49 runs in three overs without tasting any success.

Brief scores: MI 195/5 (Rohit Sharma 80, Suryakumar Yadav 47; Shivam Mavi 2/32) vs KKR

