Rohingya Boat Mishap In Bangladesh: Death Toll Reaches 34

Dhaka: The discovery of three decomposed bodies late on Saturday in Bangladesh, thought to be of Rohingya refugees from a boat that capsized a week ago, raised the number of deaths to 34 in the accident, including at least 18 children.

The bodies were found by people in Shah Porir Dwip village, situated off the Bay of Bengal close to Galar Char - where a boat capsized on October 8 - Main Uddin, the officer-in-charge of Teknaf police station in southeastern Bangladesh, told EFE.

Uddin said the bodies were found when they washed ashore during low tide.

Although it was not positively confirmed, both the police and locals believed that the bodies were those of victims of a boat that capsized on October 8 while carrying refugees fleeing Myanmar.

Meanwhile, the refugee influx continued in Bangladesh. According to the UN, around 536,000 Rohingyas have arrived in Bangladesh fleeing violence in Myanmar since the end of August.