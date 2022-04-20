Rohan Bopanna is now country's number one doubles player

New Delhi: India's Rohan Bopanna gained three places to be world number 21, following his stupendous title win at the Madrid Open with Romanian partner Florin Mergea. Bopanna gained 1000 points for his efforts and is now country's top ranked player in the ATP doubles chart. Leander Paes lost a place to be at number 24. Bopanna and Paes are the only players from India in doubles top-100. Bopanna was ranked number three in the world in July 2013 when he partnered Pakistan's Aisam-ul-haq Qureshi. In the singes, Somdev Devvarman continues to be top singles player at number 173 but he is now closely followed by Yuki Bhambri, who gained six places to be placed at 180. Yuki had reached the singles quarterfinals at the Karshi Challenger event. Saketh Myneni, who has played in Indian Davis Cup team, is next best at number 229 after going up the ladder by 10 places. In the WTA charts, Sania Mirza maintained her world number one rank in the individual doubles chart. But in the teams' table, Sania and Martina Hingis have conceded their top spot to Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Lucie Safarova. In the singles, Anikta Raina improved her ranking by six places. She is now placed 229. PTI